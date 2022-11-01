Castlegar’s pulp mill is planning a waste wood burn next week.

Mercer Celgar says the burn will consist of wood and bark debris left over as part of a dewatering project that took place in the spring.

The project involved extracting pulp logs from the Arrow Lakes to convert the material

to chips. The company says these operations took place on Interfor and BC Hydro’s properties and part of Mercer Celgar’s obligation to both companies is to clean up the site, including burning any left over debris once dewatering is completed.

While tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, the company says venting conditions must be ideal before they can light the pile, so it’s subject to change.

They have a permit from the City of Castlegar and have notified the fire department.

The company says the burn will take two days to complete.

“Every effort will be made to minimize the impact to the surrounding community,” they said in a news release.