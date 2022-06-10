- Advertisement -

New COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary fell to their lowest level in months on the latest round of figures provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The agency says between May 29 and June 4, there were a minimum combined total of 14 cases, down from 33 the week before.

Trail had the most new cases, with six, down from 13. That followed an outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital that was declared ended this week following 15 cases and one death.

Creston had four cases, up from two. After topping the region in new cases for most of the last six months, Nelson had just one case, down from six. Arrow Lakes also had only one, down from seven, which was partly accounted for by an outbreak at Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

Castlegar also had a lone case (down from two), Kettle Valley had one (up from zero), Grand Forks had zero (down from two), and Kootenay Lake zero (down from one).

The case counts are only those that are lab confirmed, not ones where people have self-tested.