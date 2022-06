- Advertisement -

Interior Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has ended.

The outbreak, declared May 24, saw 15 people come down with COVID on the hospital’s third floor. Non-essential visitors were restricted as a result.

However, another outbreak in the Pavilion long-term care wing of Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver continues. It broke out two days later and the health authority says so far there have been nine cases.