Nelson’s loss is Trail’s gain.

Colin McClure has been named the new chief administrative and chief financial officer for the City of Trail, effective early June 2022.

For almost 11 years, McClure has been chief financial officer for the City of Nelson and in 2020 added the role of deputy CAO to his responsibilities.

He also provided financial services, expertise and oversight to several villages in the area, namely Salmo, Slocan, Silverton, and New Denver.

Before joining the City of Nelson in 2011, McClure was the director of finance for Selkirk College for four years, and prior to that, the assistant secretary treasurer of the Kootenay Lake school district.

“I am grateful and excited for this career opportunity,” McClure said in a news release.

“Collaborating with council, staff, and community stakeholders in a transparent manner is a key priority for this position. I look forward to building strong relationships with the team as we work on Trail’s strategic plans and goals.”

Trail city council originally planned to divide the CAO and CFO role after an organizational review was completed in 2021. However, in the release, they said that upon reviewing the candidates, they believed McClure’s expertise in both fields was ideal for a combined role.

“The recruitment process took longer than anticipated, but we wanted to ensure a perfect fit,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colin and can’t wait to get him familiar with our employees and citizens. We encourage everyone to welcome Colin as he settles into our community.”

McClure replaces David Perehudoff, who quit last year after filing a code of conduct complaint against Robert Cacchioni. An investigator upheld the complaint.

Perehudoff, who spent 26 years with the city, and had been city manager since 1998, has since become the chief financial officer for the Village of Warfield. He is presently acting administrator as well.