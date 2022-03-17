The Kootenay Columbia school district says it won’t adopt a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its staff, according to a news release issued Tueday.

“We’ve been looking at it since October and felt it was update [the public] where we were in our process as we’ve been doing all along,” chair Catherine Zaitsoff says. “We just felt with current information it wasn’t an appropriate time for us to implement this.”

However, she added that they will “continuously review the data.”

“We’ve learned over the last two years that we can’t count on anything when it comes to COVID, so we’re just going to look at case numbers and the municipal and provincial information and revisit the topic as necessary. It’s part of our safety plan, so it’s an ongoing discussion at all our safety meetings.”

An employee survey the district conducted found 95 per cent of those who were responded were double vaccinated. However, only slightly more than half of staff responded. Zaitsoff said at the time that there was no way of knowing the status of those who did not reply.

Zaitsoff says in addition to the survey, they have relied on information from their staff and medical health officers in making their decision, as well as evaluating attendance data as directed by the Ministry of Education and public health.

“A lot of communications and analysis went into the decision,” she says.

Zaitsoff says that while they won’t make it mandatory, they still encourage everyone to get vaccinated.