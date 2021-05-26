The Nelson Police Department and the Nelson RCMP are looking to return stolen property after arresting two alleged thieves.

On May 22nd, a joint investigation was launched by the two departments which led to the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man both from Kelowna on reports of theft from a vehicle.

“During the search, police recovered several cables or cell phone chargers, knives, backpacks, coins, amongst other things,” said RCMP. “Various quantities of suspected illicit drugs were also seized by police.”

Police said the two suspects have been released from custody as they await a court appearance in August.

Officers are now looking to return some of the stolen items to the rightful owners. If you believe any of the items could be yours, get ahold of Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156. RCMP is also asking the public to call them if they know any other information involving the thefts.