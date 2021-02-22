February 22, 2021. 4:15 PM

A pedestrian is now in the care of BC Ambulance Services after being reportedly hit by a vehicle.

According to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire & Rescue, the collision happened at 1945 Main Stree in Fruitvale, crews arrived shortly after the call at 11:08 PM PST.

The scene of the accident has since been turned over to RCMP investigators.

***

February 22, 2021. 2:05 PM

Highway 3B is closed in both directions between W Mountain Street and Main Sreet in Fruitvale.

A detour is available and traffic control will direct those who need to pass through the community or at least move beyond the closure.

The next update time from Drive BC will be later today at 4:00 PM PST.

More details to follow.