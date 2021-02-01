NewsOne man arrested after carrying an air rifle in the Rosemont area SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Monday, Feb. 1st, 2021 Nelson PD logo (supplied by Nelson Police)On Sunday afternoon at around 2:15, the Nelson Police Department responded to a complaint of a man in the Rosemont area with what appeared to be a rifle.Police said the man was allegedly cocking and pointing the gun at nearby houses while there were children in the area.Upon arrival, officers confirmed it was an air rifle with a scope and the man was taken into police custody before being released later at the scene.The Nelson Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.