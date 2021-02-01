On Sunday afternoon at around 2:15, the Nelson Police Department responded to a complaint of a man in the Rosemont area with what appeared to be a rifle.

Police said the man was allegedly cocking and pointing the gun at nearby houses while there were children in the area.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed it was an air rifle with a scope and the man was taken into police custody before being released later at the scene.

The Nelson Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.