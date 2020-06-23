Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on June 23, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

On Tuesday, June 23rd, B.C. health authorities have reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, adding up to 2,835 in total across the province.

174 cases remain active, and 2,491 people have fully recovered from the illness, representing 87.3% of the total infections.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that one new death was attributed to the virus in a long-term care facility. COVID-19 has killed 170 British Columbians to date.

One more person has been tested positive for the virus in the Interior Health region, which currently sits at 199 total cases.