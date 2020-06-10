Castlegar’s June 5th fire saw the complete and utter destruction of two homes as well as a vehicle.

The incident which is believed to be arson is still under investigation by the Castlegar Fire Department and local RCMP

See: RCMP arrest suspect following arson that fully engulfed two Castlegar homes

CRD gave further details on Friday’s events.

The first crew, Command 1, arrived on scene at 11:06 a.m to find the two homes and the vehicle were “fully involved in fire”, also threatening a neighbouring home to the east.

“The first arriving unit’s primary objective was to ensure that all occupants were out and accounted for from the three houses and to prevent the fire from further extending to the adjacent properties,” CFD shared in a release. “CFD members quickly deployed hose lines to provide exposure protection to the third home and begin extinguishing the fires.”

Fortunately the fire did not spread to the third home and no injuries were reported.

A total of 15 CFD firefighters responded to the incident. They brought with them, two fire engines, one ladder truck, the Squad 1 Rescue truck and a Command Unit.

CFD noted that Command 1 and Engine 2 both responded from the Fairview area where said units were previously engaged due to a report of an abandoned camp fire/grass fire.

CFD would like to acknowledge the assistance of the Castlegar RCMP, BC Ambulance Service personnel, FortisBC Gas, FortisBC Electric and Castlegar Public Works personnel for their assistance with this incident. In addition, CFD would also like to acknowledge the neighbours in the area that allowed CFD members to utilize their lawn so that we could set up our rehab and decon areas and also acknowledge the Castlegar Fire Department Auxiliary for arranging and delivering food and water to our members.