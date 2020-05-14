Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland

The turnaround time on testing results in BC

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus

Elective Surgeries

The current state of the health care budget in the province

Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19

Hear the full interview between Adrian Dix and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: