Visitors mingle at last years THRIVE event held in Trail. (Photo: Supplied by Community Futures)

TRAIL/ROSSLAND, B.C. – A business expo aiming to help entrepreneurs is kicking off for the second time.

THRIVE Business Expo was started last year, and now the organizers say the event is moving to Rossland for another full day of entrepreneurship.

Organizer Community Futures writes in a news release that the expo will be catering to both current and prospective business owners and entrepreneurs.

Exhibitors include professionals providing expertise in:

– Financing and business loans

– Starting a new business

– Training, workshops and education

– Cost-saving programs and services

– Advertising, marketing and social media

– Manufacturing and exporting

– Legal, accounting and bookkeeping

– Innovation and digital technologies

– Commercial insurance and Employee benefit package options

The event is free and will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Prestige Hotel’s Conference Centre, in

Rossland, between 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM.