Last month Interior Health (IH) and the BC Coroners Service put out a notice that that there was an increase in carfentanil detections in the IH region. Now, the Nelson Fentynal Task Force say its been detected in Castlegar for the first time.

A drug sample tested on March 22 came back positive. This is from the Drug Analysis Service Laboratories (DAS), Regulatory Operations and Enforcement Branch, Health Canada.

IH has asked those using illicit drugs reduce their risk by using an over dose prevention site such as the one in Nelson. Recognizing the signs of a overdose can also help, which includes slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping lips, fingertips turning blue, and being hard to wake up or non-responsive.

Carfentanil is not detected by fentanyl strips and is similar to fentanyl, but can be 100 times more toxic

Based on preliminary data provided by the BC Coroners Service, there were 19 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths occurring in BC last month where carfentanil was detected. Of these, seven occurred in the IH region.

You can find a list of locations to acquire a naloxone kit here.