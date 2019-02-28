Students and youth will gather in front of Nelson City Hall on Monday, conveying a message to local government. It’s the first Climate Strike organized by young people in the area, and is not expected to be the last.

Nelson City Council will be discussing whether or not to support a motion declaring a climate emergency on Monday, which other municipalities around the country have been doing. 19 year-old Alyssa Taburiaux is one of the organizers. She says they want to see the urgency of the issue recognized.

“One of the things that they say is, why study for a future which may not be there. We’re leaving school, but we’re leaving school to ensure a future in which we can pursue our studies.”

Taburiaux says they’ve reached out to local politicians and hope to see some represented at the event, including staffers for Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall and Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski. They’ve also requested a meeting with Nelson Mayor John Dooley.

The inspiration came from a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who walked out of school, striking in front of the Swedish Parliament buildings. Her efforts led to an international movement called Fridays for the Future.

The event runs from noon to 3:00 PM and all are invited to attend. Taburiaux says you’re encouraged to bring a sign with a message that resonates with you.