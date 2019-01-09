The Canadian Forces lost more than a dozen members to suicide last year

The Canadian Forces have suffered more than a dozen suicides in the last year.

New figures from the Department of National Defence show 15 members of the Canadian military killed themselves in 2018. That’s one less than in 2017, when a new suicide-prevention strategy was unveiled late in the year.

Three federal byelections called across Canada

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has his first chance to get a seat in Parliament since taking the helm of the party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called three byelections for February 25th, and one of them is in the British Columbia riding of Burnaby South, where Singh wants to run. Another byelection is in the Montreal area while the other is in the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe.

New cannabis stats reveal difference between legal and illegal marijuana

The average price of a gram of legal recreational marijuana was nearly double the cost of the same amount from an illegal supplier.

Statistics Canada says between the October 17th legalization date and December 31st, a gram of pot purchased through legal channels sold for $9.70 on average, while black market cannabis sold for about $6.51. The agency also notes the average amount of non-medical cannabis purchased from an illegal supplier was more than double the quantity bought from government-run stores or websites, averaging at about 17.2 grams from illegal suppliers, compared with 8.3 grams from legal outlets.

New regulations announced for drones in Canada

Starting June 1st, all drone operators will have to pass an online exam and get a pilot’s certificate.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the new regulations announced Wednesday apply to anyone flying a drone in Canada, whether they fly for fun, work or research. Operators will be required to register their drones and mark them with the registration number, keep the aircraft below 122 metres above ground level and stay away from air traffic.