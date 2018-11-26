Unionized mill workers at Interfor in Castlegar and Grand Forks are on strike today. It’s part of rotating job action as talks broke off between the United Steel Workers (USW) Bargaining Committee and the Interior Forest Labour Relations Association (IFLRA) earlier this month. USW Local 1-405 represents Interfor in Castlegar.

President Doug Singer says this is the first strike for their local in 32 years. “I think that’s the whole issue is that it’s 32 years, we’ve worked with this industry to ensure that all their needs are met and our needs are met and this time we’re not getting that back form the industry.”

Singer adds they met with Interfor on local issues last week but didn’t feel any positive answers were received on the issues that were raised. USW Local 1-423 represents Interfor in Grand Forks.

President Pat McGregor explains the purpose of striking. “To encourage the employer to get off a long term agreement which still contains concessions, and in the state of the forest industry now where everybody is doing okay, we see no reason for there to be, still, concessions in our proposals.”

McGregor also says it’s their first strike in 32 years. He adds they won’t be telling employers where or when strikes will occur, but employees should be ready.

IFLRA President Jeff Roos says it’s “unfortunate that the USW did not see value in continuing discussions.”

He adds progress was being made before USW ended the mediation process and says the IFLRA would be open to returning to the table at any time to bargain a fair deal.

The IFLRA and the USW have been engaged in collective bargaining since September 6, 2018.