Warmer Winter Ahead

Western Canada is likely getting off easy this winter. According to The Weather Network, B.C. and Alberta will see warmer than usual temperatures over the winter months. Both provinces can expect to see a break from snowfall as well, as it is expected to be lighter than usual. Spring is also expected to arrive early for the Western provinces.

Unifor Vows to Keep GM Plant Open

“They are not closing our damn plant without one hell of a fight.” That from an impassioned and clearly agitated President of the union representing General Motors workers in Oshawa, Ontario. Jerry Dias told the crowd, “buckle up sisters and brothers” as he vowed to fight to keep the plant and jobs in the city. Members of the union were also instructed to go back to work tomorrow after being told to walk off the job this morning. GM announced this morning it is closing the plant in Oshawa and four others in the States by the end of 2019 in a six-billion-dollar restructuring. The plant closing will affect 2,500 full-time jobs.

Decision on Canada Post Back-to-Work Legislation Expected Late Today

Canada’s senators will decide on forcing an end to the postal strikes across the country.

The final decision is expected to come by late afternoon, and if passed, the bill could take effect by Tuesday. In the meantime, the workers’ union is taking a last shot at negotiating a fair deal with Canada Post before the bill is passed.

Air Canada Keeping Aeroplan Program

Your Aeroplan miles will still be good with Air Canada. The company has officially signed a $450-million deal to take ownership of the program from Aimia. It will also partner with Visa, TD and CIBC to offer Aeroplan credit cards. American Express is reportedly in talks to continue offering its Aeroplan credit card as well.







