Another vehicle fire in Fruitvale last night. It’s the second this month that Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue have responded to in the community.

The emergency call came in last night at 11:53pm. Crews arrived to find a fully involved pick up truck at 1178 McLeod Road. It was quickly extinguished and prevented from spreading to the nearby grass and trees.

On July 12, Kootenay Boundary Regional and Fire Rescue responded to vehicle fire on Highway 22 near Birchbank Station Road.