Step Into the Light – Walking to Support Mothers’ Mental Health is happening in Castlegar on Saturday. Lauren Andres with Kootenay Family Place says it’s a wellness fair showcasing resources that are available to help with postpartum depression and practices for self care.

Andres it’s an important conversation to normalize and bring more awareness to as many birthing parents can struggle with mental health.

She says the whole family is invited.

The event runs from 10:00am to noon at the Celgar Pavillion in Millenium Park.