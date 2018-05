In Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League action over the weekend the West Kootenay Timberwolves hung tough with a higher-tiered squad.

Saturday they fell 19-4 to the Strathmore Venom.

Sunday was a little closer but they took a 9-7 loss after being down 9-4 at one point.

Wovles goalie Gavin Perepolkin had a solid finish to Sunday’s tilt, holding the Venom off the scoreboard in the final frame.

Both games were played at the Castlegar Rec Complex.