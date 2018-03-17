There will be something for everybody at Selkirk College’s La Fiesta later this month.

The inclusive party is a celebration of diversity hosted by students in the Education Assistant and Community Support Worker program.

Instructor Jane Green says they have some big plans this year.

She says there’s entertainment for all ages.

The event also features a number of guest speakers, including former EACSW students.

Green says people are encouraged to come forward and share their differences.

It happens from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm March 26 at the pit at the Castlegar Campus.