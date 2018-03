The Trail Smoke Eaters are heading to the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Smokies were able to sweep the West Kelowna Warriors in four games in their first round best of seven series with a 6-3 victory tonight.

Trail forward Tyler Ghirardosi had 3 goals and an assist to lead his team to victory.

The Smokies will get a few days rest as they wait to find out who their opponents will be in round 2.