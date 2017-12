The Nakusp Museum is on the lower floor of the building hiding behind the tree. (Google Street View)

The regional director for the Arrow Lakes wants to see a regular annual funding model in place for the Nakusp Museum.

Paul Peterson says they currently rely on annual grants.

He would like more stability.

The regional district will seek approval through a counterpetition for Nakusp and a portion of Area K to pay $20,000 for operating expenses and to hire a staff member for six months of the year.