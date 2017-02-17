Regional District of Central Kootenay directors are seen at Thursday's board meeting.

There’s no decision yet whether Regional District of Central Kootenay directors will increase their own pay.

There was a motion Thursday to bump their stipends up 10 per cent in each of the next two years.

But Salmo mayor Stephen White asked for a delay.

Some directors feel an increase would encourage younger people to run for office.

But others point out they’re already among the highest paid regional districts in BC.

Right now municipal directors get about $12,000 a year and rural directors $33,000, not including expenses.

They are also able to supplement their incomes by serving on various committees.