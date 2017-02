A cougar (not the one pictured) tried to get into a home in Salmo on Tuesday and later attacked a conservation officer.

An emaciated young cougar attacked a local conservation officer near Salmo on Tuesday night.

The officer only suffered minor injuries but had to kill the animal to stop it.

Deputy chief Chris Doyle has never heard of something like it in his 23 years.

Doyle says the cougar was trying to get into someone’s house.

It happened shortly after the officer put down another cougar in the area that was struck by a vehicle.