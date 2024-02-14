The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is giving out almost $2 million in grants to 29 non-profit organizations for climate adaptation projects.

CBT officials said its Non-profit SMART (Sustainable, Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience Transition) Grants aim to support projects that involve operational or infrastructure upgrades.

This can include installing solar panels, heat pumps, adding building insulation and purchasing electric vehicles and installing charging stations.

“Non-profit organizations hold important roles when it comes to well-being in the region, from serving vulnerable people to acting as stewards of the natural environment,” said Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager, Columbia Basin Trust. “By making operational changes and infrastructure upgrades non-profits around the Basin will realize energy-savings for years to come while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and becoming more resilient to climate change.”

Details on a few of the projects can be found below.

Baynes Lake Community Society – $111,090

“From having children gobble down pancakes at the farmers’ market, to having adults sweat it out at exercise classes, the Baynes Lake Community Hall acts as a community hub,” said CBT officials.

Trust officials said the money will be used to Baynes Lake Community Hall more fire-resilient by replacing the building’s siding, windows and exterior doors.

“The hall and grounds serve as an anchor in the community, positively influencing health and social well-being,” said Treanne See, society member. “Replacing the aging building envelope will make our infrastructure more resilient, ensuring the facility is viable going forward while reducing both heating and cooling costs, as well as greenhouse gas emissions.”

Creston Valley Gleaners Society – $90,000

“With two thrift stores and a food bank, the Creston Valley Gleaners Society provides essential services to the community and area,” said CBT officials.

The Trust said the Gleaners Society will use its grant to add solar panels to the Gleaners One thrift store and the Creston Food Bank.

“The Gleaners organization uses considerable electricity to be able to carry out its services,” said Lane Hutton, Vice-President, on behalf of the Gleaners Board. “The solar power system will reduce those costs and allow Gleaners to contribute even more to the needs of the community, having an impact far beyond just the organization itself. It will be an added bonus to demonstrate the use of clean energy technology and share this knowledge with other organizations who may be looking to do the same.”

Revelstoke’s Stepping Stones Child Care Centre – $57,570

“Revelstoke’s Stepping Stones Child Care Centre prioritizes the needs and comfort of the children in its care,” said the Trust.

CBT officials said the Revelstoke Child Care Society will replace the old heating and cooling systems with high-efficiency models at its child-care centre.

“In the past few years, there have been more extreme temperatures experienced due to changes to our weather patterns,” said Linda Chell, Executive Director of the Revelstoke Child Care Society, which operates the non-profit child care centre. “It has become a high priority to ensure consistent heating and cooling. In addition, there is an expected cost savings to the utility bills and maintenance.”

Details on the rest of the projects can be found below.

