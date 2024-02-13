The explosion occurred on Feb. 10 in a motel room at Trail’s Glenwood Inn.

In a media release, the Trail detachment says officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the explosion started another fire in an adjacent room, leading to evacuations.

No injuries were reported, and a search of the explosion site revealed firearms and ammunition. The cause is still under investigation.

- Advertisement -

Officers located one suspect nearby believed to be associated with the room. The 48-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple firearm offences.

Police believe another suspect is at large, described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with dark hair, brown eyes, likely displaying burn injuries.

Police advise the public not to approach the suspect and to contact the detachment with any information on the incident.