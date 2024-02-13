In response to chronic wasting disease being spotted in the province, the B.C. government is implementing mandatory testing and restrictions on road-kill disposal.

Officials said these restrictions are in place for the area where the first cases of the disease were discovered.

CWD was first discovered in a pair of deer samples found south of Cranbrook.

“The restrictions apply within the Initial Response Area, defined as Management Units 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 4-5, and a portion of 4-22,” said B.C. officials. “This is south of and including Highway 3, which is situated between south of Cranbrook toward the United States border, west to the Moyie Range, and east to the Macdonald Range.”

You can see a map of the impacted areas at the end of this article.

The province said mandatory testing for the disease is in place as well as restrictions on the transport and disposal of any road-killed cervids, such as deer, moose, elk and caribou.

Samples must be brought in for testing within one week of harvesting.

“Chronic wasting disease is an infectious and fatal disease affecting species in the cervid family, such as deer, elk, moose, and caribou,” said the B.C. government. “There is no direct evidence that the disease can be transmitted to humans and there have been no cases of the disease in humans. However, to prevent any potential risk of transmission or illness, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend people not eat meat or other parts of an animal infected with chronic wasting disease.”

Residents can help keep an eye out for the illness as well.

“The public is encouraged to report any sightings of deer, elk, moose or caribou exhibiting any of these symptoms: weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling, generally sick with no obvious reason, to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line (1 877 952-7277),” said B.C. officials.

“In response to the disease being detected in neighbouring jurisdictions, the Province had established a surveillance and response plan for chronic wasting disease to ensure government was prepared in the event a case was detected in B.C. and lessen the risk of the disease spreading here,” said B.C. officials.

