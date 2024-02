A forward with the Trail Smoke Eaters has been named the 1st star of the month for January.

Mathieu Cobetto-Roy had six goals and 11 points in six games last month.

He had the most goals out of any BCHl players and the second most points.

He’s in the top ten in league scoring this season with 36 points in 36 games.

He also got his first BCHL hat trick last month.