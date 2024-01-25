A 67-year-old Fruitvale man was hospitalized when he was the victim of a hit and run.

Trail and Greater District RCMP officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday after the man was hit by a truck with a plow attached to the front.

Police officials said the man was shovelling snow outside of his property.

The truck driver fled the scene after they struck the man, who was knocked down on the road and remained there until he was found by a witness.

- Advertisement -

Police officials said the man suffered a serious laceration to his left arm and he was taken to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.

RCMP officials said the truck was described as a newer model with a snow plow on the front.

Police are asking the public for more information.

“Trail RCMP is looking to speak to any witness to this incident or to anyone who knows the identity of the driver of the truck with the plow,” said Trail RCMP officials. “Investigators are looking to speak to anyone with video surveillance that may have captured this truck travelling through the area around 5:25 p.m.”

Any information or video footage can be reported to the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.