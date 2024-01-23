Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison said he was disappointed that the federal government has not given some relief from carbon taxes amid cold weather.

Morrison said the Conservative Party is working to convince the federal government to pause the carbon tax over the winter.

“It was disappointing when we brought up a common sense approach for the tax, especially this winter with inflation as high as it is,” said Morrison “When your carbon tax is more than your gas bill, it becomes a bit much.”

Morrison said the high cost of groceries has been putting pressure on residents with tight budgets.

“People on limited incomes can’t afford to shop, they’re buying small amounts,” said Morrison. “We need to have a look at how expensive it is.”

Morrison feels that the federal government should improve their collaboration with Canadian energy companies.

“We have one of the most ethical and green energy sectors in the world with what we produce,” said Morrison. “Can we do a better job? Sure, and that’s where we have to work with these companies.”

In October 2023, the federal government granted a carbon tax suspension to home heating fuel, but only for Atlantic provinces.