Slocan Valley Co-op (SVC) has purchased The Dam Restaurant & Bar after reaching a deal on the sale last month. They’re scheduled to take possession of the business on Feb. 1.

This acquisition is the fourth of its kind for SVC, according to its website, which states they’ve also recently bought and converted Husky stations in Nelson, Castlegar, and Glenmerry to Co-op gas bars.

In a statement on its website, SVC says the purchase of The Dam was months in the making, adding that all current employees at The Dam have been offered employment to join the Co-op.

“We felt The Dam was a perfect way to blend our Co-operative values with their team’s commitment to great service and the desire to help people just have a good time,” said SVC General Manager Chris Sapriken in the statement.

SVC says it has several plans underway to investigate enhancing products and services between The Dam and the Co-op’s network of convenience stores, but for now, the focus will be on integrating the team with the Co-op.