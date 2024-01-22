Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsHighway patrol says "shocking" number of Kootenay drivers caught without insurance
News

Highway patrol says "shocking" number of Kootenay drivers caught without insurance

By Ryley McCormack
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

BC Highway Patrol caught over 150 drivers in the Kootenays operating vehicles without insurance last year.

“BC Highway Patrol – Kootenay has found a shocking number of drivers operating vehicles without valid insurance,” said RCMP officials. “From December 1, 2023, to January 11, 2024, BC Highway Patrol – Kootenay has located 177 drivers operating uninsured vehicles.”

Each driver was handed a $598 violation ticket for not having insurance.

“Drivers should think about the risks of operating without insurance which include paying a significant fine, being financially responsible for a collision, and expensive towing costs,” said Inspector Chad Badry, officer in charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol. “There is a risk of a driver’s license suspension or increased sanctions in court for repeat offences.”

- Advertisement -

BC Highway Patrol officials compiled the top 10 excuses they heard when pulling over someone without insurance:

  • “ICBC never sent me a reminder.”
  • “I am on the way to purchase insurance right now.”
  • “I forgot.”
  • “I don’t have a decal anymore.”
  • “My insurance is paid for automatically, so I thought I didn’t need to renew.”
  • “The registered owner is my mom, dad or friend and it’s their job.”
  • “This is a company vehicle.”
  • “My vehicle is insured, but I don’t have the documents.”
  • “I cancelled the credit card that was making the preauthorized payments.”
  • “I know I don’t have insurance, but I needed to go somewhere.”

Police officials urge you to avoid driving an uninsured vehicle to get it renewed, as insurance can often be done online or over the phone.

“Arrange a ride with a friend or find alternative transportation if driving to renew your insurance is your only option. Taking the bus, rideshare or taxi is cheaper than a $598 violation ticket and towing costs,” said RCMP officials.

Police recommend that registered owners keep a few things in mind:

  • Owners must renew their own insurance as is not automatically renewed.
  • Drivers should check the expiry dates on the vehicle’s documents before driving.
  • Renewal notices are sent only as a courtesy and your address should be up to date.
  • Set a reminder in your phone’s calendar.
  • Documents must be kept in the vehicle or drivers may receive an $81 fine.
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News