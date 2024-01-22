BC Highway Patrol caught over 150 drivers in the Kootenays operating vehicles without insurance last year.

“BC Highway Patrol – Kootenay has found a shocking number of drivers operating vehicles without valid insurance,” said RCMP officials. “From December 1, 2023, to January 11, 2024, BC Highway Patrol – Kootenay has located 177 drivers operating uninsured vehicles.”

Each driver was handed a $598 violation ticket for not having insurance.

“Drivers should think about the risks of operating without insurance which include paying a significant fine, being financially responsible for a collision, and expensive towing costs,” said Inspector Chad Badry, officer in charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol. “There is a risk of a driver’s license suspension or increased sanctions in court for repeat offences.”

BC Highway Patrol officials compiled the top 10 excuses they heard when pulling over someone without insurance:

“ICBC never sent me a reminder.”

“I am on the way to purchase insurance right now.”

“I forgot.”

“I don’t have a decal anymore.”

“My insurance is paid for automatically, so I thought I didn’t need to renew.”

“The registered owner is my mom, dad or friend and it’s their job.”

“This is a company vehicle.”

“My vehicle is insured, but I don’t have the documents.”

“I cancelled the credit card that was making the preauthorized payments.”

“I know I don’t have insurance, but I needed to go somewhere.”

Police officials urge you to avoid driving an uninsured vehicle to get it renewed, as insurance can often be done online or over the phone.

“Arrange a ride with a friend or find alternative transportation if driving to renew your insurance is your only option. Taking the bus, rideshare or taxi is cheaper than a $598 violation ticket and towing costs,” said RCMP officials.

Police recommend that registered owners keep a few things in mind: