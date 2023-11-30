The City of Castlegar will look at installing temporary washrooms in two parks.

Council discussed a request from a resident this month who would like to see washrooms at Cone Hill Park at the south end of town, as well as something in the dog park/bike park area of Millennium Park.

“A lot of kids bike at the bike park in the summer and when a kid has to go to the bathroom, the facility at the other end of the park is just too far,” the resident wrote. “I think that having a bathroom facility would support an increase in users.”

Councillor Brian Bogle said he has also been asked about it recently.

Council heard the cost of permanent washrooms would likely exceed $100,000. In the case of Millennium Park it would require a pump station because it’s some distance from the sewer line, city manager Chris Barlow said.

However, council will explore what it would cost to install porta-potties for at least a portion of the year at the two parks.