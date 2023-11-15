It was a busy long weekend for Trail RCMP officers, according to a media release from the detachment.

Trail RCMP investigate utterly transparent situation

On Nov. 10, Trail RCMP responded to a complaint from a 38-year-old Montrose man about children allegedly wearing invisibility suits inside his residence.

The officer was allegedly informed by the man that the children wearing cloaks of invisibility were inside his house and kept him up all night.

To support his case, he showed the officer some invisibility cloaks that were for sale online.

The officer noticed that man appeared to be very sleep deprived, which he confirmed when he admitted that he had not slept in over 24-hours.

The officer recommended that the man try to get some sleep and hoped that things would become clearer once he did.

“If you are trying to save money in these high inflationary times, you may want to wait until Black Friday discounts before your purchase your invisibility cloaks,” said Sergeant Mike Wicentowich, “Follow me for more money saving tips.”

Trail woman rescued from the top of the Victoria Street Bridge

On Nov. 12th, Trail RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) responded to report of a 33-year-old woman from Trail who had climbed up a supporting steel arch on the Victoria Street Bridge.

The woman had just left the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and had allegedly expressed self-harm prior to climbing onto the top of the structure.

First responders staged in the area near the woman and were able to negotiate with her to resolve the situation peacefully. KBRFR used a ladder truck to rescue the woman from the top of the arch.

Trail RCMP apprehended the woman under the Mental Health Act and transported her to the hospital for further medical assessment.

“We hope that this woman can find the support she needs, and we thank our first responder partners for their quick and professional response when it came time for rescue,” said Sgt. Wicentowich

Hospital staff reports gunshot wound

On Nov. 13th Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from medical professionals that a woman had allegedly sustained a non-lethal gunshot wound to her wrist.

The woman had sought treatment for her injury and staff reported it to the police. She declined to provide any useful information about the incident.

Trail RCMP continues to investigate and has requested assistance from Southeast District General Investigation Section with the matter.

It’s also noted that this is the second shooting incident in a short time frame and may be connected to local organized crime. The public was not believed to be in danger in relation to this incident.

Nakusp man arrested for threatening hospital staff

On Nov.13, RCMP responded to a 32-year-old Nakusp man who allegedly threatened medical personnel with two makeshift clubs before fleeing a secure area in the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The man had been apprehended by RCMP under the Mental Health Act and was under detention at the time he made the threats.

Once the man escaped, he attempted to steal a vehicle outside of the hospital but was unsuccessful. He ran away from the scene but was located shortly after and taken into custody.

Trail RCMP continues to investigate this incident and will forward a report to Crown Counsel requesting several criminal charges be sought against the 32-year-old Nakusp man.

“We owe our thanks and appreciation to our health care staff who have to deliver care, and navigate health and safety issues, while remaining professional and calm on a daily basis. Trail RCMP appreciates their hard work and dedication to their duty,” said Sgt. Wicentowich