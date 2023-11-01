Subscribe to Local News
Beaver Valley’s Connor Stojan named KIJHL goalie of the week

By Submitted Article

Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan has been selected as one of the Hudl Instat Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Oct. 29.

The Grande Prairie product helped the Nitehawks win two of their three games. Stojan stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 7-1 win over Nelson on Oct. 24. Then in a 4-2 win over Kamloops on Oct. 27, Stojan stopped 36 of 38 shots. On Oct. 28, he stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to Fernie.

Over the three games, Stojan stopped 96 of 101 shots for a .950 save percentage and a 1.68 average. On the season, Stojan has a 2.09 average and a .926 save percentage.

