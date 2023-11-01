Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan has been selected as one of the Hudl Instat Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Oct. 29.

The Grande Prairie product helped the Nitehawks win two of their three games. Stojan stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 7-1 win over Nelson on Oct. 24. Then in a 4-2 win over Kamloops on Oct. 27, Stojan stopped 36 of 38 shots. On Oct. 28, he stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to Fernie.

Over the three games, Stojan stopped 96 of 101 shots for a .950 save percentage and a 1.68 average. On the season, Stojan has a 2.09 average and a .926 save percentage.