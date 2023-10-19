The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will host alumnus and former NHLer Cody Franson on Friday for a special pre-game ceremony as the team retires his No. 88.

The Nitehawks host Spokane that evening and before the puck is dropped, the Hawks will honour Franson for his accomplishments, not only with the Nitehawks in 2003-04, but the excellent hockey career that followed his time in the KIJHL.

Franson, a nine-year NHL veteran, had nine goals and 22 assists from the blueline during the regular season while playing with the Nitehawks and helped the team to a KIJHL championship that spring. He also played a couple of games for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Franson joined the Vancouver Giants the following year and helped them to 2006 WHL championship. He also won gold with Canada at the World Juniors that winter and then returned to the Giants to capture the Memorial Cup in 2007.

The Sicamous native was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round in 2005. He played 550 games in the NHL with Nashville, Toronto, Buffalo, and Chicago.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday, as the ceremony is set to take place prior to the 7 p.m. puck drop. Fans will also have an opportunity during the first intermission for a brief meet and greet and autograph signing with Franson.

The Hawks are 7-0-0 to start the KIJHL season and will look to cap off a special night with another win.