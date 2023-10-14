About 25 soldiers, primarily from 44 Engineer Squadron in Trail are conducting training exercises today and tomorrow at the Stoney Creek demolition range and training area, about two kilometers north of Warfield.



Soldiers will be conducting demolition training and several explosions may be heard through the day and into the early evening on Saturday and through the morning on Sunday, Maj. Nils French said.

The soldiers may also use pyrotechnics including aerial flares and smoke. Area residents will likely see military vehicles travelling between the Trail Armoury and the training area throughout this period, he added.



Members of the public are advised to stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, and gates. Unauthorized entry into the Stoney Creek range is trespassing and presents risks associated with military training areas, including unexploded ordnance and the active use of explosives, French said.

44 Engineer Squadron is a Canadian Army Reserve unit that has armouries in Trail and Cranbrook. Soldiers of the 44th are paid to serve part-time from Sept to May on Thursday evenings and one weekend per month.