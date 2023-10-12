The City of Trail has received a $2.5 million grant to replace and upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The cash comes from the CleanBC Communities Fund and the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project will see the HVAC system integrated with the building’s boiler and refrigeration systems, resulting in major reductions of the complex’s electrical and natural gas consumption, as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are thrilled to receive this substantial grant,” mayor Colleen Jones said in a news release.

“This funding will allow us to implement modern HVAC integration solutions, resulting in significant energy savings and a greener future for this important community amenity. With the current HVAC system nearing the end of its useful life within the next three years, we are grateful for the provincial and federal government’s support.”

The grant funding will be combined with the city’s contribution of $941,000 to implement several key components of the project outlined in a recent energy report, funded in part by FortisBC.

The city said if all measures described in the study are implemented, the natural gas savings are estimated to be 6,064 Gj, electrical savings to be 284,605 kWh, and cost savings to be $19,504 per year.

The natural gas savings will result in an annual greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 301 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 65 gas-powered vehicles from the road. FortisBC has offered the city $47,340 as an incentive to proceed with implementation, and CleanBC will provide up to $134,299.