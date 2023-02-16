Two Fruitvale men are facing charges after they were stopped at the top of the Bombi Pass in a stolen vehicle.

Castlegar RCMP say officers on patrol at the summit at 3 a.m. Sunday found a Volkswagen with two men inside, which was stolen from Trail last November.

Both men were arrested for possessing stolen property. A search of the vehicle turned up a cordless cutting tool, a catalytic converter, and what police call a large amount of suspected illegal drugs.

Police looked at two vehicles parked nearby and found one was missing its catalytic converter, which appeared to be the same one found in the Volkswagen. A second parked vehicle was found to have its exhaust pipe partially cut.

- Advertisement -

One man, 55, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody at least until he appears in court next Tuesday.

The other man, 33, was released on conditions to appear in court April 5.

Police say their investigation continues.

Since the beginning of this year, Castlegar RCMP have received four separate reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles.