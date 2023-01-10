The Village of Salmo will be headed into another election as one of the newest elected councillors steps down after being elected only four months ago.

Todd Wallace says enjoyed working on council, but medically he found it difficult.

“I found it too stressful,” Wallace said. “I thought I could do the job, but with my Parkinson’s disease it was way too much.”

Wallace topped the polls last fall with 356 votes among the five candidates who ran for council.

- Advertisement -

Nominations for the by-election are scheduled to run from today to Jan. 20 and election day, if necessary, is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Nomination forms for council are available on the Village of Salmo website.