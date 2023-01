Trail RCMP say a wanted on an outstanding warrant for gun charges has been found in Midway.

Police say Jarrid Richard Constantin, 43, was arrested over the weekend in Midway. Police believed he was actively avoiding arrest in the Trail area.

Constantin was wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited, transporting a prohibited firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

The charges date to May 19 in Trail. He is due to stand trial on them starting May 1 in Rossland.