Trail RCMP say a 27-year-old man could face charges after they seized a shotgun found in a guitar case Friday outside an apartment building on Brookside Road in Fruitvale.

The officer found the owner, who accidentally left the gun outside while he went to watch a hockey game.

He was released on several conditions, including turning over two additional rifles, two crossbows, and ammunition.

Police say they’ll forward a report to Crown counsel.

Charge pending in choking with chain

A 19-year-old man is accused of choking a 49-year-old man with a chain in the 1500 block of Bay Avenue in Trail.

RCMP say they were called Sunday morning. The suspect ran away after the attack but was located that evening and arrested without incident.

He was released on a court date. He’s expected to be charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Phallic tagger sought

RCMP say a tagger spray painted a phallic symbol on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue in Trail. Similar tags were also found in the area.

It’s believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday evening at 7:30 and Sunday morning at 6:15. Police are seeking tips.