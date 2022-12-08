Listen Live
Regional NewsNews

RDCK recognizes years of service

By Justin Baumgardner
Long term services award were presented by RDCK chair Aimee Watson. Photo credit: Justin Baumgardner, VistaRadio

RDCK staff were recognized for their long time service to the district at a ceremony today.

Chair Aimee Watson recognized 17 people who contributed anywhere between five and 25 years of service across various departments. 

Recipients of the presentations were:

5 years of service:

Amy Maddess, Visitor Center Coordinator, Creston Visitor Center

Chad Voykin, Custodian, Castlegar & District Community Complex

Nora Hannon, Regional Fire Chief, Fire & Emergency Services

10 years of service:

Christy VanRuyskenveld, Facility Operator, Creston & District Community Complex

Ann Gillender, Regional Programmer, Community Services

John Southam, Training & Development Manager, Building Services

Rene Groenhuysen, Head Fitness Instructor, Castlegar & District Community Complex

Cary Gaynor, Regional Parks Manager, Community Services

15 years of service:

Jason Craig, Building Operations Supervisor, Castlegar & District Community Complex

Jim Crockett, Assistant Regional Manager/Castlegar Facility Manager, Castlegar & District Community Complex

Edward Gregorich, Facility Operator, Nelson & District Community Complex

20 years of Service:

Karol Glockner, Customer Service Representative, Nelson & District Community Complex

Shanna Eckman, Administration Coordinator, Environmental Services

Joseph Felt, Facility Foreman, Creston & District Community Complex

25 years of service:

Shari Thederah, Landfill Assistant, Environmental Services

Bronwen Wetter, Receptionist, Corporate Administration

The RDCK thanked everyone for their efforts and their devotion to the region.

