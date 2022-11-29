She’s only been taking voice lessons for a couple of years, but Castlegar’s Julie Higgins is picking up provincial honors.

The Grade 10 Stanley Humphries student earned a regional gold medal from the Royal Conservatory of Music after scoring a 92 on her Level 4 exam, good for first class honors with distinction. It tied her for the highest mark in B.C.

“It’s exciting,” Higgins says. “It feels good. I feel impressed with myself.”

Higgins studies at Kootenay Voice Academy. She’ll be taking her Level 5 exam early next year (there are nine levels for singers).

She’s also been invited to perform in January in Vancouver at the Royal Conservatory celebration of excellence recital and at the Vancouver Academy of Music.