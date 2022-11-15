Trail RCMP say a city woman is out $1,900 thanks to an online puppy scam.

The woman tried to buy a puppy through a social media website. She sent the money using prepaid credit cards as requested by the seller. But the woman realized she’d been had when she heard nothing further about her promised puppy.

“A puppy scam can cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars, such as in this case,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Police say legitimate breeders normally have well-established credibility and websites that usually list and show individual breeding dogs, not just pictures of puppies. Purebred dogs must also be registered by the breeder with the Canadian Kennel Club.

Police say you should ask for references from other customers to ensure the breeder is legitimate and ethical and never pay for a puppy before you see it in person.

Man calls 911 from the back of a police car

A Trail man who called 911 while sitting in the back of a police car could face a charge or a fine, police say.

On Friday evening, an officer arrested the 60-year-old for causing a disturbance by screaming in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue. He was jailed overnight and then the next morning released and at the man’s request, taken to a bus stop downtown.

However, during the ride, the man called 911.

“The call was dispatched to the surprised officer as he drove the man to his requested destination,” police said.

The officer told the dispatcher what was happening and spoke to the man about his inappropriate use of 911.