Mike Walsh will be back for another term as mayor of Montrose.

He was the only candidate in the running when nominations closed today, so will be elected by acclamation.

Five people are in the running for the four council seats.

Incumbents Paul Caron, Cindy Cook, and Rory Steep are all seeking another term. They’re joined by former councillor and mayor Don Berriault as well as newcomer Joyce Logan.

Voting day is Oct. 15.