Fruitvale mayor Steve Morissette will serve another term because no one opposed him.

When nominations closed this afternoon, he was the only candidate. However, there are eight people vying for council.

They are incumbents Vickie Fitzpatrick, Lindsay Kenny, and Bill Wenman, plus newcomers Catherine Ellison, Carrie Farnum, Jennifer Krause, Julia Mason, and Wes Startup.

Voting day is Oct. 15.