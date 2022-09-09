Police are treating an explosion that rocked a Montrose neighbourhood this morning as a case of attempted murder.

RCMP say at 6:39 a.m. they responded to the blast inside a parked vehicle at a home in the 200 block of 8th Avenue.

A 41-year-old Montrose man inside suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

While police are still looking into the explosion, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said they believe it was the result of an “improvised explosive device,” not some sort of mechanical problem with the vehicle or an accident.

- Advertisement -

He also said they believe the incident was isolated and targeted and don’t believe the public is any danger. The explosion did not start a fire and damage was limited to the vehicle, Wicentowich said.

An RCMP bomb squad, forensics team, and other officers are helping local RCMP with their investigation.

Police are asking you to stay away from the area for now.

In February, a truck burned on the same property. The owner told police he woke up to the sound of a loud pop and went outside to discover his truck on fire. He was able to push it into the street to prevent it from spreading to his home.