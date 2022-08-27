An outdoor gym at Castlegar’s Millennium Park is closed while the city looks into whether it’s worth fixing.

Municipal services manager Chris Hallam says a few weeks ago they heard concerns from the public about the state of the equipment, which the Rotary Club installed in 2012.

He says staff assessed the gym and found some parts broken, just from regular use over the years, so they closed it for safety reasons.

“Staff have identified some fixes that could allow us to reopen the gym, but we’re taking this opportunity to assess all options including replacement and even closure before we act on anything,” he says.

The area has been taped off and signs have been put up asking the public to stay off the equipment. Although they have tried to find some temporary fencing, Hallam says that is proving challenging as no local suppliers have any right now.

Hallam says they expect to bring forth a report laying out the options and associated costs so council can decide the gym’s future.